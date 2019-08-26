Kerrville City Council will consider a second reading tonight at 6 p.m. of a proposed change to the city’s zoning ordinances. The change would allow homes, in some parts of the city, to be constructed on lot sizes as small as 3,300 square feet. The meeting is at the Kerrville City Hall, 701 Main St.
