An Ingram resident has been accused of dealing methamphetamine 10 days after she pleaded guilty to being a meth dealer.
Jennifer Jo Stacy appeared before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. on May 3, and pleaded guilty to dealing the drug on June 12, 2020, and May 13, 2020, according to court records. Ingram police jailed her days later on accusations of dealing the drug again — on May 13 of this year.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
