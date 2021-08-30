Nearly 20 volunteers from the city of Kerrville, family members and firefighters gathered at Louise Hays Park on Saturday morning, Aug. 28. From left is Joel Bruyant, Stephen Langlinais, Leslie Martinez, Monty Johnson, Justin Blue, Janice Parsley, Scott Parsley, William Tatisch, Mike Pickard, Mike Hayes, Martin Greewell, Koy Coffer, Graham Greenwell and Becky Martin.
After a successful day of picking up trash at Louise Hays Park on Saturday, firefighters return with full bags. From left is Ryan Mors, Joel Bryant, Stephan Langlinais and Justin Blue, and behind Blue is Leslie Martinez.
With two hours of cleaning behind them, the group members straggled back to their starting point. Jeanie Parsley, left, Scott Parsley and Koy Coffer add their garbage to the other collected bags at Louise Hays Park on Saturday, Aug. 28
Roger Mathews
Firefighter Dan Fuege works the edge of the park along with nearly 20 other volunteers on Saturday morning, Aug. 28, to help clean up along the Guadalupe River in LouiseHaysPark.
Roger Mathews
Stuart Cunyus, public information officer for the city of Kerrville, makes sure his area of LouiseHaysPark is clear of trash on Saturday morning.
Roger Mathews
Rebecca Martin, left, Graham Greenwell and Martin Greenwell work as a family unit, cleaning up LouiseHaysPark on Saturday, Aug. 28.
Roger Mathews
Roger Mathews
Roger Mathews
Mike Hayes, center, consolidates the bags of garbage collected at Louise Hays Park on Saturday. At left is Stephen Langlinais and Leslie Martinez. Leaning on the truck is Daniel Fitzsimmons.
A group of nearly 20 volunteers gathered at Louise Hays Park on Saturday, Aug. 28, to participate in “Clean the River,” a project that brought multiple groups together at different points along the river trail. For the next two hours they scoured the landscape in search of trash and bits of debris.
