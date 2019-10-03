The heat continues across the Hill Country for the remainder of the work week.
The same can be said about the humidity values.
Models are indicating a slight drop in temperatures Thursday and Friday, but certainly nothing extremely noticeable.
It will be a little cooler at night through the weekend, but my confidence in a decent cold front is increasing for late Sunday into Monday.
In the short term, we can expect more of the same. Low clouds start the day off. Skies become mostly sunny during the day. Highs warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible.
The record high for the USDA in Kerrville is 94 degrees today which was set in 1989.
Fair to partly cloudy skies are expected Thursday night. Lows should be a little cooler ranging from 64 to 67 degrees.
Friday becomes partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and storms. Highs warm to near 90 degrees. Southeast winds return at 5 to 10 mph.
A cold front could finally drop lows into the 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
