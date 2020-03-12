A 33-year-old Kerrville methamphetamine user received concurrent prison sentences totaling five years.
Dalen Lee Prine appeared before 198th District Judge Melvin "Rex" Emerson Jr. on March 6 and was convicted of three felonies that he’d pleaded guilty to: possession of less than 1 gram of meth, possession of 1-4 grams of meth, and failure to appear in felony court. Prine had 278 days credited to his sentence time spent in jail awaiting trial. He also was assessed court costs.
Prine, who has been jailed in Kerr County 11 times, was being held Thursday pending resolution of misdemeanor charges out of Ingram: failure to appear in court and driving without insurance.
Prine's recent felonies stem from initial investigations by the Kerrville Police Department and the Ingram Police Department.
His most serious drug charge, possession of 1-4 grams of meth, was the result of a traffic stop on Feb. 5, 2019, when an Ingram police officer pulled him over for a headlight that wasn't working.
"Mr. Prine stepped out of his vehicle and began to immediately act suspicious," states a Feb. 5, 2019, report by Ingram PD officer Jose Salazar. "He began asking questions of why he was being pulled over. I explained the reason for the traffic stop and he asked if he could fix it right then and there. I started making conversation with Mr. Prine and he became agitated and fidgety."
The officer asked Prine for proof of vehicle insurance and the man began looking for it. A sheriff's deputy who had arrived to assist pulled Prine out of the vehicle after it seemed the man was trying to hide something inside. Salazar handcuffed Prine and saw a glass marijuana pipe in the driver's side door compartment.
The officers then searched the vehicle and found about 8 grams of meth, Salazar reported. But the material was sent to a lab in Austin for verification and more precise weighing. Salazar also reported finding other drug paraphernalia.
