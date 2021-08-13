Madelyn Hall, left, works with her brother Nathanael Hall on their robotics program during last year’s Agrobotics competition, where they placed first in the state of Texas. Robotics is only one of many programs that 4-H offers students who are in grades 3-12. Registration begins for the new year on Aug. 15, at https://www.4honline.com/.
The Texas 4-H, one of the largest youth organizations in the nation, is once again getting ready to welcome new members as well as returning existing members through its annual enrollment process, starting Aug. 15.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
