Tivy High School students are awarded academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Program. These awards provide underrepresented students with honors they can add to their college and scholarship applications. Students who earned honors include, front row, from left, Isabella Barker, Delaney Engstrom, Hattie Ahrens, Aby Hudsonpillar, Mirna Taha and Britney Tran. In the middle row are Tristan Mosty, Benjamin Butler, Jacob Flores, Maddox Lozano, Aaron Peschel, Alexandria Finch and Kendal Burchers-Brown. In the back row are Grant Caraway, Cade Braaten, Keaton Mitchell, Seth Dohmann and Nathan Halpin.
Several Tivy High School students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition program.
These programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country and stand out during the admissions process, reads a press release from Kerrville Independent School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.