Lanell Dean is a sculptor and painter who joined Toastmasters to get the courage to speak in public about her work. She will be a featured speaker at the First Annual Storytelling Day with Toastmasters, Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the First Christian Church located at1900 Goat Creek Road.
The Kerrville Area Toastmasters will present their first annual Storytelling Hour on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the First Christian Church, 1900 Goat Creek Road. The public is invited 11 a.m. to noon for snacks, soft drinks and networking.
The Storytelling Hour begins promptly at noon and will be completed by 1 p.m. All stories must be between five and seven minutes in length and tall tales are accepted for the event.
