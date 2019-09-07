Julia Stallings considers Kerrville her second home.
She’s made plenty of memories here and she, along with more than 200 other world-class shooters, is hoping to enhance her Kerrville experience by saying this is where she started her 2020 Olympic journey.
For the next two weeks Kerrville is the home of world-class shotgun trap shooting, and the competition for a coveted spot on the U.S. team will be fierce. Stallings is coming off her first U.S. championship, but she’s facing a field of some of the best shooters in the world, including reigning world champion Ashley Carroll and three-time Olympic gold medalist Kim Rhode.
“I feel like there are five girls right now that are always neck and neck and always fighting to see who wins that day,” said Stallings, a native of Memphis, Tennessee. “We are all prepared.”
Today marks the first phase of the selection process with training throughout the weekend and competition in Kerrville beginning Monday and running through Sept. 21. The public is invited to attend the competition.
The second phase of team selection is slated for Tucson, Arizona, in February and March of next year.
The team of trap and skeet shooters selected from this event also will represent the U.S. at the World Cup in India next year.
On Friday afternoon, members of the U.S. military were on hand to observe some of the shooting, and U.S. Rep. Chip Roy stopped by to watch some of the shooting and to meet Carroll, a 24-year-old from California, who has won two international competitions this year.
The day also marked the first time that members of Schreiner University’s National Champion shooting team stepped into the fray in hopes of gaining a spot on the U.S. team. One of them is senior Colt McBee, who grew up in Kerrville, and who helped lead the Schreiner squad to the title last year.
“I would say for every athlete who shoots here, to just do what you need to do, this range has one of the toughest backgrounds in my opinion,” McBee said. “Being from here and training here definitely gives you the home-field advantage.”
His teammate, Louis Oviedo, wholeheartedly agrees with the assessment.
“I believe Colt is correct about the background, but we’re very blessed to have the Olympic Trials here,” Oviedo said.
