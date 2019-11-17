The city of Kerrville has agreed to a settlement with a sober living home in a case where three women alleged discrimination by the city.
The City Council approved a settlement agreement with Lotus Peer Recovery that it will immediately dismiss its lawsuit, that each party releases all claims it may have against the other party, that each party is responsible for its own costs, and that Lotus Peer Recovery may not be involved in another similar facility within the city for three years.
The case was filed in 2018 when the city restricted the women from living together in 2018, based on the city’s zoning ordinances regarding sober living homes. The women, along with the home, sued the city saying their rights had been violated under the Fair Housing Act.
Lotus Peer Recovery no longer operates in the city.
In a press release, the city said it believed and continues to believe that its regulations are legal, are based upon health and safety interests and fairly balance the interests between those owning and operating such homes, the residents of such homes and the community.
The city will continue seeking input into the issues raised by the recovery community and those living in group homes, primarily through the consideration and input of its Recovery Community Coalition.
The suit was originally filed alongside co-plaintiffs and White Lily residents Kacey Paige Williams, Christian Jane Rivers and Madelyn Rebecca Clark, but a judge dismissed the individually named, leaving Lotus Peer Recovery LLC as the sole plaintiff in the case.
