Martha Lopez is a survivor of an abusive relationship, and while she struggles with the aftermath every day, she has come a long way with the support of the community.
“I was hogtied to the bed and kidnapped for four days,” Lopez said at the podium of the United Way fundraiser kick-off luncheon on Thursday. “I escaped from my ex-boyfriend on (Dec. 18).”
The very next day, she started receiving services from the Hill Country Crisis Council — a local nonprofit that helps abused people — and has since graduated with a bachelor’s degree and started grad school while fighting with depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.
“Without the help of the shelter and all the services they provide, I would not be where I am today,” Lopez said. “I am reaching my goals in regards to everything I went through and I’m a survivor.”
The Hill Country Crisis Council is just one of 25 different nonprofit organizations the local United Way is supporting this year. United Way is a nonprofit organization that pools financing for other nonprofits. It began fundraising for this year in August, but Thursday was its kick-off luncheon, complete with a raffle and silent auction.
“Hearing (Lopez’s story) really hits home,” said Executive Director Jenna Moebes. “It shows that there are people in this community that need help and it changes their lives. A gift to United Way literally can change somebody’s life. That’s what we’re here for.”
One attendee at the event, Jacqui Lockerd, said she liked United Way because of how much it supports the community in ways many may not even realize is necessary.
“We don’t hear enough about what’s truly going on it our community,” Lockerd said. “It’s hard to hear and it moves you to tears, really, but it’s also good to be aware so that you can make a difference.”
This year, United Way Kerr County is looking to raise about $215,500 for their beneficiaries, some of which include Any Baby Can, Christian Assistance Ministry, New Hope Counseling Center and The Pregnancy Resource Center.
The beneficiaries are selected through interviews, Moebes said. For a full list of the beneficiaries, to donate or to learn more information, go to KerrUW.org.
The Kerrville Daily Times is a sponsor for United Way.
