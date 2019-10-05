Joshua Wurman is scheduled to talk at Schreiner University about atmospheric science and public safety on Tuesday.
Wurman, the chief scientist at the Center for Severe Weather Research, or CSWR, will explain how the CSWR utilizes its fleet of doppler radar on wheels trucks to advance atmospheric science and public safety. These trucks, also called DOWs, observe tornadoes, tropical cyclones, wildfires and winter storms from close range. They are of Wurman’s own invention.
Wurman is also known for his starring role on The Discovery Channel’s television series, “Storm Chasers.” In this role, he studied tornadoes at very close distances on behalf of the National Severe Storms Laboratory. He has a doctorate degree in meteorology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
The talk is at 7 p.m. at the Cailloux Campus Activity Center River Room on campus, 2100 Memorial Boulevard. It is free and open to the public with free parking provided.
For more information and a campus map visit hcnwa.club.
