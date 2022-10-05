The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department invites the community to participate in the Scarecrows and Skeletons Showdown, an annual Halloween decorating contest. Each year, the city holds a contest to see who can come up with the best decorations. Serious bragging rights are on the line, and first prize is $100.
Whether it is a yard or a business front, the city would love to see what kind of spooky and fun Halloween decorations the community can come up with. The deadline to register for the contest is Oct. 26, and a photo must be submitted to be considered, although a video may be submitted along with a photo. Submit photos and videos by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, to recreation@kerrvilletx.gov.
