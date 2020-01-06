This month, a local police officer will offer residents a free opportunity to learn how to deal with mass-shooting situations.
The Hill Country Preppers will host Kerrville Police Department Sgt. Scott Gaige during their Jan. 16 meeting at Buzzie’s BBQ. The free event is open to the public and will last 90 minutes, said Hill Country Preppers cofounder Stephen Lehman, who himself has taken the training a few times.
“It’s something that every citizen should be aware of,” Lehman said Monday.
The training, which will not include hands-on activities, will feature the CRASE — Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events — method, which teaches that people caught in so-called “active-shooter” situations have three choices: run, hide or fight.
Playing dead is not advised by the CRASE training, Lehman said, because at least one mass-shooting incident has featured a killer who went out of his way to shoot people lying on the ground. In one case, a woman who was playing dead was shot anyway, he said.
“If you can’t run and you can’t hide, you have to fight or he’s going to shoot you,” Lehman said.
The Kerrville Police Department offers CRASE training to schools, churches and other organizations. Kerrville ISD has a policy of putting their staff through CRASE training.
The training event will start at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at the restaurant, 213 Schreiner St.
