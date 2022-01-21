Byron Daniel, chairman of the Texas Workforce Commission, addresses a crowd at Igram’s Tom Moore High School for the presentation of a grant check for $188,467. The money will buy equipment for students working toward a technical education in welding, fabrication and other construction jobs.
Students at Tom Moore High School, representatives of the local construction industry and officials with the Ingram Independent School District pose with Byron Daniel, chairman of the Texas Workforce Commission, during the presentation of a grant for $188,467 on Thursday. The money was used to purchase equipment for the vocational program at the high school. From left on the front row are Kristin Nelson, Jessica Reeves, Brandie Guzman, Hadley Reeves, Byron Daniel, TWC chairman, Justin Crittenden, Tom Moore High School principal, Maggie Rector, Addison Haertner and Nicole Pierce. On the back row is Curtis Wampler, Jake Clapperton, Kevin Bernhardt, Jason Reeves, Theresa Metcalf, Dr. Bobby Templeton, superintendent, Saige Kneese, Michael Tackett, school board trustee and Mindy Curran.
Byron Daniel, chairman of the Texas Workforce Commission, addresses a crowd at Igram’s Tom Moore High School for the presentation of a grant check for $188,467. The money will buy equipment for students working toward a technical education in welding, fabrication and other construction jobs.
Roger Mathews
Byron Daniel, Texas Workforce Commission chairman, came to Ingram’s Tom Moore High School on Thursday to present a check for $188,487 for the purchase of equipment for the school’s vocational programs.
“This $188,487 is going to be life-changing,” said Daniel. “You look at what it buys for a school like this one and the amount of equipment we can put in place, it buys a lot of stuff. More importantly, the investment we are making is going to pay dividends for years, if not decades to come.”
