Byron Daniel, Texas Workforce Commission chairman, came to Ingram’s Tom Moore High School on Thursday to present a check for $188,487 for the purchase of equipment for the school’s vocational programs.

“This $188,487 is going to be life-changing,” said Daniel. “You look at what it buys for a school like this one and the amount of equipment we can put in place, it buys a lot of stuff. More importantly, the investment we are making is going to pay dividends for years, if not decades to come.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.