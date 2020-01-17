A gusty cold front tracks across the Hill Country Saturday.
The cold front will push all our moisture out of the area for the remainder of the weekend.
The cold front is expected to track across the area between 7 and 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
This means we could still see a few showers and isolated thunderstorms before noon with temperatures in the 50s and possibly lower 60s with plenty of humidity. Fog and drizzle will also be possible Saturday morning.
Before noon, winds should become north at 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible. Humidity levels should drop and daytime highs should hold in the lower to middle 60s.
Clear skies are in the forecast Saturday night with lows between 30 and 34 degrees. 20s are possible if the winds don't settle down. North winds of 5 to 15 mph may continue overnight.
A few mid and upper level clouds return Sunday. It will be colder with another surge of cooler air. Highs top out in the lower to middle 50s. Northeast winds of 10 to 20 mph are expected Sunday.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast Sunday night with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Partly cloudy skies continue Monday with cool daytime highs in the middle 50s.
