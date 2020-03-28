A day after police asked for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old runaway, she was located.
Facebook users had offered prayers for the safe return of Krista Sepmoree after the Kerrville Police Department posted notice of her disappearance on Thursday and asked for assistance.
The Kerrville Police Department released a public notice again on Friday saying she’d been found. Sepmoree is originally from the Henderson County area.
“Thank you to the citizens of Kerrville,” states Friday’s post from KPD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.