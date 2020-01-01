A 45-year-old homeless man arrested last year and the year before for public intoxication was in the county jail Tuesday on accusations he assaulted a police officer on Christmas Eve.
According to police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, an officer on patrol in the 400 block of Junction Highway saw John Darrick Rittenberry walking west about 5 p.m. Dec. 24.
The officer made contact with Rittenberry because the man had an active warrant on the charge of threatening a public servant, Lamb said.
“The officer detained Rittenberry and took hold of his hands to place him under arrest,” Lamb said. “Rittenberry began resisting by pulling away from the officer. The officer told Rittenberry that he was under arrest for the warrant, and he continued to resist. He took Rittenberry to the ground in an attempt to gain control and effect the arrest.”
Lamb said Rittenberry continued to resist and pull away, and then began assaulting the officer.
“During the struggle, Rittenberry struck the officer in his arms with his closed fists multiple times, hit him in the ribs, and head-butted the officer,” Lamb said. “The officer was able to restrain Rittenberry and get him handcuffed.”
Rittenberry was being held on bonds totaling $80,000.
The details of the charge specified in Rittenberry’s warrant were not immediately available, but it appears to stem from a Dec. 20 incident.
