Planning and Zoning Commission reviews changes to subdivision codes

Drew Paxton, planning director for Kerrville, answers questions at the Thursday, July 15 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting about the changes to the city’s building code, referring to subdivisions. (Times photo by Roger Mathews/photo@dailytimes.com)

 Roger Mathews

 

Drew Paxton, planning director for the City of Kerrville, presented an updated version of the subdivision code to the Planning and Zoning Commission for their review and approval Thursday afternoon, July 15. It was the only item on the agenda. The revisions were necessary to make sure that the city code is in agreement with the State of Texas Subdivision Code.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.