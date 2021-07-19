Drew Paxton, planning director for Kerrville, answers questions at the Thursday, July 15 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting about the changes to the city’s building code, referring to subdivisions. (Times photo by Roger Mathews/photo@dailytimes.com)
Drew Paxton, planning director for the City of Kerrville, presented an updated version of the subdivision code to the Planning and Zoning Commission for their review and approval Thursday afternoon, July 15. It was the only item on the agenda. The revisions were necessary to make sure that the city code is in agreement with the State of Texas Subdivision Code.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
