A 32-year-old Kerrville man was sentenced to six years in prison for lighting a tree and other vegetation on fire just west of Harper Road near the Guadalupe River.
Cody Blaine Scott pleaded guilty Sept. 16, to two counts of arson and received two concurrent prison sentences totaling six years. He was given 259 days of jail credit for time spent awaiting court hearings in the Kerr County jail since his Jan. 1 arrest. He was still in the jail awaiting transfer to prison as of Tuesday.
