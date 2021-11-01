A 78-year-old Ingram man was sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of failing to abide by sex-offender registration conditions.
After Richard Arthur Dawson was released from prison about three years ago for possessing child pornography, he was required to abide by registration conditions that included reporting the creation or change of email accounts. Testimony during a sentencing hearing last Thursday indicated Dawson claimed he wasn’t aware he’d violated the registration requirements when he created or changed four email accounts when working on a new business venture. Dawson also denied intentionally possessing and looking at child pornography despite his guilty pleas and convictions five years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.