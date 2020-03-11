The city of Kerrville wants to host its first Adult Basketball League.
If enough people sign up to form five teams, the league will begin April 14, with games on Tuesdays and Thursdays, at Carver Park, according to a city press release.
The team entry fee is $275 and is due by April 3. Late registration will be accepted through April 10, and the late registration fee is $325. Team registration packets including the by-laws and waivers, and are available for pickup at the Parks and Recreation Department, located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Hwy., and online at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
Games will be 5v5 with 12 maximum on a roster. The league is designed for 18 years and older, but 16- and 17-year-olds can play with a parent waiver.
A mandatory captain’s meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 10 at Carver Park, 820 Webster Avenue. Teams must have representation at the meeting, with a maximum of two reps per team. Those interested in playing but who aren’t on a team can contact the city’s parks and recreation office to be considered by one of the established teams; however, this is not a guarantee, according to the press release.
For more information, contact parks and recreation at 830-257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.