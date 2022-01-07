Drew Paxton, planning director with City of Kerrville, addresses the Planning & Zoning Commission, Thursday, Jan. 6. City staff put forward two items for approval by the commission: a first approval for an industrial park and a request for annexation and zoning change for a development in Comanche Trace.
In a brief, 20-minute meeting Thursday,Jan. 6,the Planning & Zoning Commission welcomed two of the three new members to the board and approved two measures, an initial plat for a new industrial park and an annexation and zoning change.
New members Jeff Harris and Abram Bueche were announced andwerepresent. The third new member, John Bernhard, was delayed at a jobsite and could not attend.They were warned by chairman Michael Sigerman at the end of the meeting that most P&Z meetings won’t be as calm as the one they just completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.