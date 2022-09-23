Pam Holden states her case clearly on her protest sign outside of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, 500 Water Street, Friday in opposition to sexually explicit books that are available to any children walking by the display table in the children’s section of the library. Nearly 100 protesters, some against the banning of any books, and some wanting some books removed from shelves, gathered from 4-6 p.m. at the library to picket.
Erik Daugherty expressed his opinion on banning books in general and is against limiting books in libraries, he said. “It is a matter of limiting where they are, not if they are available at all. He was one of nearly 100 protesters picketing in front of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, 500 Water Street, Friday afternoon.
Roger Mathews
Nearly 100 people protested Friday afternoon outside of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, 505 Water St., about books being banned, and about books some people thought should be banned.
At the center of the argument was a display of books that originally was located in front of the children’s section of the library, according to a spokesperson for one of the protests, but was moved after complaints by local parents.
