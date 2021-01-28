The Kerrville City Council moved forward with a multi-million-dollar project to build a regional history museum near the public library.

Councilmembers approved a concept plan and a $5 million budget for the development of the museum, which will be in the house at 529 Water St. The house was built in 1909 for A.C. and Myrta Schreiner. According to information released during Tuesday’s city council meeting, funding for the project is as follows:

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.