Riverside Nature Center and the Hill Country Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists are gearing up for their Fall Native Plant Sale and Festival, set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5 at the nature center, 150 Francisco Lemos St.
The free event will feature a variety of activities for all ages.
The native plant sale will begin at 9 a.m., and experts will be on hand to help shoppers select plants that will thrive in their particular landscape conditions.
“There will be a variety of shrubs, perennials, native trees and more the have been careful selected from nurseries across Central Texas,” a spokesman for the sale said in a press release. “Native plants will grow better in the Hill Country soil and are well-adapted to our drought conditions.”
Exhibits and displays will include:
• Pollinator Garden Assistance & Recognition Program
• Native Plant Society of Texas – Kerrville Chapter
• Texas Master Naturalists - Hill Country Chapter
• UGRA – Water Quality & Conservation
• Riverside Nature Center Association
• Hill Country Master Gardeners
• Hill Country Youth Ranch
• Monarch Joint Venture
• Ask the Plant Expert
Families can enjoy the bean bag toss and arboretum walk.
Popcorn and drinks will be available.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Riverside Nature Center and Texas Master Naturalist program’s education efforts.
For more information, visit www.riversidenaturecenter.org or call the nature center at 830-257-4837.
