A cat is healing after being shot at least six times in the face with a BB gun and left in a dumpster along Junction Highway.
The cat was discovered and taken on Wednesday morning to Freeman Fritts, a local animal-centered nonprofit, where he underwent surgery.
Most of the BBs were in his nose and forehead. The veterinarians are still unsure if there was any damage to his nasal cavity.
"He's doing better," said Freeman Fritts Veterinarian Shelby Key. "He was in critical condition when we got him in, but he's doing much better today."
The situation is under investigation as Kerr County Animal Services tries to find out who did it and if the cat had an owner, according to Reagan Givens, Kerr County environmental health and animal services director.
"This does not happen much, not that we're aware of," Givens said. "It's a pretty rare event. We haven't had anything reported to us like that in quite a while."
After the cat's healing process, he will likely be put up for adoption at Freeman Fritts, Key said. It is unclear how long his recovery will take.
"He's very scared," Key said. "He's going to need some time to know that we're not going to hurt him and to get more comfortable."
Karen Guerriero, who sits on the Kerr County Animal Services Advisory Committee, added that she is looking forward to a meeting that the Kerr County commissioners are planning on hosting — but haven't yet scheduled — to discuss community cats at large and how to handle them.
"If you find that there's a cat in need or a cat that is unwanted on your property, please call the main authority so that they can handle the cat responsibly instead of (you) taking it into your own hands and injuring the animals," Guerriero said.
