The city of Kerrville and Arcadia Live have called off the annual Fourth of July celebration in Kerrville over concerns about spreading the coronavirus.
"In light of the recent and steady increase in COVID-19 cases in Kerr County and across the state of Texas, it is with great regret that the city of Kerrville and Arcadia Live have jointly decided to cancel the annual Robert Earl Keen’s Fourth on the River celebration and fireworks show scheduled for July 4, 2020, at Louise Hays Park," states a press release the city released Tuesday afternoon.
Gov. Greg Abbott made it clear that he's not going to make face masks mandatory, but said that county judges can tell businesses that it can be required of patrons or customers. In Bexar County, the judge there issued a mask order and a $1,000 fine for businesses that didn't enforce the requirement. Do you think that should be applied in Kerr County?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.