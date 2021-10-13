CENTER POINT — Community events are coming up in Center Point this weekend, both to be held at the historical park downtown.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday is Chili in the Park, which is intended to raise money for the association that runs the park, the Center Point Area Historical Preservation Association. The association is planning a host of improvements for the park but needs funding. More about recent development on this front can be read athttps://bit.ly/3BA5Miq. This event will feature chili by Gordon Dockery, hot dogs, chips, tea/water and dessert for $10 a plate.
