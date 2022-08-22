Billed as something a little different, Rodrick Goodloe Fifer performs a praise dance set to gospel music. The praise dance is performed in robes with a white face and graphically describes the act of praising God, according to Goodloe. The white face represents purity and loyalty to God.
Heidi Boschee, a dancer with Hill Belly Babes, takes part in the Dance Extravaganza at the Doyle Center Pavilion on Sunday afternoon. Her group practices at the Dietert Center weekly.
Roger Mathews
Roger Mathews
Isabella Lopez demonstrates the Cumbia, and dances away at the Doyle Community Center’s Dance Extravaganza, at the Doyle Center Pavilion on Sunday.
The Doyle Community Center offered a wide array of dances for the public to enjoy at its Dance Extravaganza on Sunday. Nearly 50 people gathered to watch more than 10 groups put on an exhibition of different dances, including clogging, country two-step, Cumbio, ballroom dancing and belly dancing.
Groups from across the city performed for the enthusiastic crowd, starting out and ending with the Hill Belly Babes, a belly dancing group. The six-person troupe performed traditional belly dances to a loud response from the crowd. The group practices at the Dietert Center, according to director Toni Guerrero.
