 The Doyle Community Center offered a wide array of dances for the public to enjoy at its Dance Extravaganza on Sunday. Nearly 50 people gathered to watch more than 10 groups put on an exhibition of different dances, including clogging, country two-step, Cumbio, ballroom dancing and belly dancing. 

Groups from across the city performed for the enthusiastic crowd, starting out and ending with the Hill Belly Babes, a belly dancing group. The six-person troupe performed traditional belly dances to a loud response from the crowd. The group practices at the Dietert Center, according to director Toni Guerrero. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.