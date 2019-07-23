Dan Sebesta, president of operations at the Kerr County Area Christian Assistance Ministry, presented the 2018 volunteer of the year and 2018 friend of CAM awards to Stan Brunsman and Wes Hinson of Trinity Baptist Church at the last meeting of CAM’s board of directors.
CAM provides food, clothing and financial support for prescriptions and utilities to low income families in Kerr County. CAM is supported through donations from benefactors and member churches.
