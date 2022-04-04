A copycat threatening note was found in a bathroom at Hal Peterson Middle School Monday. After a short investigation, school administrators at the middle school, along with Kerrville Police, found there was no credible threat and found the student responsible for the hoax.
A threatening letter was discovered in a bathroom at Hal Peterson Middle School Monday, according to a letter sent to parents from Mark Foust, superintendent of Kerrville Independent School District.
After a brief investigation, the middle school administrative team, along with the Kerrville Police Department, were able to identify the author and confirm that the letter was a copycat letter of the one at Tivy High School last Thursday.
