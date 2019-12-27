The new year is imminent, and with it, fear in the hearts of dogs as the sky booms and flashes with fire.
While fireworks are a popular form of human celebration, dogs especially are often scared of them, said Lloyd Liefeste, veterinarian at Liefeste Animal Hospital.
"I don't know if they're really scared of the noise or the flashes but I would think mostly it's the noise," Liefeste said.
Liefeste recommends keeping dogs where they can't see the fireworks, putting on a radio or television to distract them and putting cotton in their ears.
"Put a big wad of it so you can get it out OK," Leifeste said, adding that earmuffs are also an option. "Don't put a little bitty piece in there because it might go down where you can't retrieve it."
For animals who have in the past gotten intensely stressed out, going to the veterinarian to get sedatives could help, Liefeste added. Some could also try using thunder jackets, dog coats made to calm dogs.
"Just kind of hold them and talk to them or comfort them in some way as best you can," Liefeste said. "If you're not at home, that could be a problem because they could get really stressed out."
Karen Guerriero, the president of aspiring nonprofit Kerrville Pets Alive, said it's good to make sure pets are either microchipped or with a tagged collar, in case they somehow escape.
If pets go missing, Guerriero suggests checking lost and found postings on the internet or Kerr County Animal Services at 830-257-3100.
"(I want) people to keep in mind that fireworks start before and after New Years as well," Guerriero said. "It's not just New Years (Day) that's the problem."
