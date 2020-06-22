The Hunt man accused of killing a woman in 2016 and possessing child pornography has been allowed to await court hearings free of sex offender bond conditions. His curfew was loosened to allow five more hours outside home, although he’s still supposed to wear a GPS monitor at all times.
Eric Daniel Auld, who has a pre-trial hearing set for July 6, was in the county jail for about eight months in 2016 and 2017, released on bond, then rearrested Feb. 14, 2018, after being indicted on additional evidence-tampering charges. He was released that day on bond and has been out of jail ever since.
Since at least 2017, Auld had been required to abide by sex offender bond conditions that included avoiding all contact with anyone younger than 18 years of age and avoiding premises where minors might be present.
Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr., 198th district judge, signed an order in March allowing Auld to be off sex offender bond conditions and have more time outside the home. The order was agreed to by the 198th District Attorney’s Office.
Current bond conditions now require Auld to wear the GPS monitor, remain in Kerr County unless authorized by the probation office, be at home from
11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and provide urine samples as directed, among other requirements, according to the order.
Auld was first arrested Nov. 5, 2016, after Kerr County Sheriff’s deputies began investigating the disappearance of Magan Nicole King, a 26-year-old San Antonio woman.
She reportedly was last seen on the 5,600-acre Auld Ranch in West Kerr County, so a search warrant was executed there with the help of Department of Public Safety troopers, a DPS helicopter, the Travis County Search and Rescue Unit with search dogs and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice search unit, as well as horses.
King’s vehicle was discovered loaded onto a trailer in a remote part of the ranch, and human remains also were found, according to Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer in a previous article published in The Kerrville Daily Times.
According to indictments issued in 2016, 2017 and 2018, Auld is accused of fatally shooting King and attempting to hide evidence by hiding a 2008 Chrysler Sebring belonging to King, burning her cellphone, burning her clothing, wiping blood out of a vehicle, hiding blood spots in an all-terrain vehicle by covering them with a dead hog, burning his own clothing and shoes, removing the ashes from a burn pile and burying the ashes in another location.
Auld was indicted on nine additional counts of evidence tampering related to these allegations of hiding evidence. In a separate indictment, Auld is accused of failing to report the existence of human remains to law enforcement.
Auld also is accused in indictments of filing a false affidavit of indigence — presumably in order to obtain a court-appointed attorney — by claiming that the total assets he owned was “0.”
In what appears to be an unrelated matter, Auld is accused of possessing child pornography on a laptop computer discovered by investigators who had been trying to find communications between Auld and King.
Auld was indicted on 20 counts of possession of child pornography in March 2017.
The indictment accuses Auld of having 20 separate images of male and female children, pre-teens and teens in various sexual situations, alone and with adults.
All of Auld’s charges are felonies.
The child porn counts and some of the evidence-tampering charges each are punishable by as much as 10 years in prison; the evidence-tampering charge involving failing to report human remains is punishable by as much as 20 years in prison; and the murder charge is punishable by as much as life in prison.
Auld is out on bonds totaling more than $750,000, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.