It’s been a busy time for the Hill Country Archeological Association, having unearthed new discoveries in the area, gained many new members and started planning for some large upcoming projects. That’s why the group is moving venues starting this year.
The HCAA — a group of professional and amateur archaeologists who really dig the Hill Country’s past — met at the Riverside Nature Center for more than a decade, but now will meet at the Union Church.
About three years ago, each meeting had about 20 to 30 people, said Steve Stoutamire, chairman of the organization’s field committee. These days, meetings see almost twice as many attendees.
While not everyone shows up to every meeting, the group has roughly 100 members.
HCAA President Mike McBride attributes the growth to better reach through media platforms, advertisement and more involvement in events around the community.
“It really is taking advantage of the whole gamut of outreach,” McBride said.
McBride said the Union Church is a much better fit for the group because it’s larger.
“It’s nice that we’ve got the historic ambiance (here),” Stoutamire added, referring to the building having been the first church in the county.
The group has made some interesting historical discoveries recently, according to HCAA board member Francoise Wilson, including potential evidence of Paleo-Indian peoples having been in the area 10,000 to 13,000 years ago.
Additionally, the association will work with the Texas Archeological Society to have archaeologists from all over the state visit the Hill Country for field school in June. That could amount to 300 to 400 visitors in the area.
“Our goal is to preserve history and prehistory,” said Terry Farley, vice president of the Hill Country Archeological Association. “We never take any ... items as our own. They all go back to the landowner. I think that’s important for the public to understand.”
The HCAA’s next meeting is Jan. 18 at the Union Church, 101 Travis St. The doors open at noon for a social hour, and a presentation on recent discoveries starts at 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
