While city of Kerrville employees are working to restore water service to many areas, citizens living outside of city limits, including those living in higher elevations, may continue without water service or extremely low pressure. The city asks all citizens with water service to practice extreme water conservation in an effort to restore pumping capabilities in the area to help fellow residents in the restoration of at least minimal water service for drinking water purposes.
While efforts are being made to get water services restored, the city has posted information on conserving water in the home and how to help out any neighbors who don't have it.
If you are still dripping water, capture that water for other uses around your homes, such as flushing toilets. The city requests limiting faucet dripping to just one faucet, prioritizing a faucet that may have a water service line on an exterior and/or north-facing wall. It’s advised not to run dishwashers or wash clothes. If possible, allocate at least several hours in the day for no water usage.
The Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners has additional recommendations for getting through a water outage:
Don’t drink carbonated or caffeinated beverages or alcohol instead of drinking water; these dehydrate the body, which actually increases your need for drinking water. And that’s not the result you’re looking for.
Drink water that you know is not contaminated first. Should you run out of sealed water vessels and need to purify water for drinking or cooking, see ready.gov for tips on how to treat water of unknown quality before it comes into contact with something you ingest.
As much as possible, limit the use of any household appliance that requires water – the dishwasher, washing machine, etc. Turn off your ice makers, water purification systems, lawn irrigation timers, etc.
To flush the toilet using water from a bucket, pour it into the tank instead of the bowl; the controlled flush uses less water. Minimize the use of toilet paper, or dispose of it in a trash bag, to avoid any clogs that may build up due to the reduced flow of water in your sewage system.
Other means of conservation can help year-round:
Indoor Water Savings:
High-efficiency toilets, water-efficient washing machines, rainwater harvesting systems and water-efficient landscaping can all help reduce water use.
Water-efficient showerheads and aerators for faucets can significantly reduce the amount of water you use. In fact, installing a water-efficient showerhead is one of the most effective water-saving steps you can take inside your house.
Leaking faucets and toilets can waste thousands of gallons of water monthly, and they are inexpensive to fix. A few small changes in your water use habits can make a huge difference in water savings.
Tips in the Bathroom:
• Replace your showerhead with a water-efficient model.
• Take short showers.
• Turn off the water while you are shaving. Fill the sink with hot water instead of letting the water run continuously.
• Never use the toilet to dispose of trash.
• Don’t waste water when brushing your teeth or washing your hands. Shut off the water, until it’s time to rinse.
Tips in the Kitchen:
• Run the dishwasher only when full.
• Install faucet aerators; you might cut your sink water consumption in half.
• Keep a container of water in the refrigerator. It will be refreshingly cool and won’t waste water.
• Dry scrape dishes instead of rinsing. Your dishwasher will take care of the rest.
• Use garbage disposals sparingly. They can waste water unnecessarily.
Tips in the Laundry Room:
Conventional washing machines use 32 to 59 gallons of water per load. Use the lowest water level setting on the washing machine for light or partial loads whenever possible.
Use cold water as often as possible to save energy and conserve hot water for uses that cold water cannot serve.
You are welcome to locate other resources for in-home water conservation for survival purposes. The website home-water-works.org recommends the following additional water conservation tips:
When doing laundry, always wash full loads.
If washing dishes by hand, fill the sink with water rather than continually running the tap.
Dishwashers use less water than hand-washing, particularly if you limit pre-rinsing.
Avoid using running water to thaw frozen foods. Instead, defrost in the refrigerator overnight.
Turn off the faucet when lathering hands or brushing teeth.
If it takes a long time for the hot water to reach the shower, use it as an opportunity to collect water for other uses, such as watering houseplants.
Composting food wastes saves water by reducing the water needed to run a garbage disposal.
Managing Editor Jillian Smith contributed to this report.
