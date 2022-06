Bio Box

Survey quickly garners responses on gas prices

HED 2:

In a recent informal survey online, The Kerrville Daily Times asked how gas prices were affecting people and what they are doing about it. In less than 24 hours, there were nearly 50 replies, most stating the negative effects of rising gas prices. A few were not affected, and a few just didn’t seem to notice the higher prices, claiming they just spend more. Here is a sampling of the responses.

“Sold my big Dodge and bought a little KIA. Thanks a lot, Biden.” — Jay M.

“Not going anywhere and sitting outside on my porch a lot.” — Dana W.

“Everything — no more anything, no more niceties or luxuries. Shopping for food at Dollar Tree.”

— Jamie C.

“Leave the house less. Do all errands in a circle, no backtracking.” — Patricia R.

“We try to get our appointments on the same days, less trips. Stay home more.” — Michael C.

“Same low pay (no raises), with fuel and groceries doubling in cost. Everything that could be cut for me has been cut years ago. One thing they can’t have is my good attitude and hope for America’s future.” — Irene P.

“No change. I still live the same, just spend more money.” — Jeff H.

“I’m driving a Subaru that usually gets me to work and home on about 4.5 gallons a week. Gas prices aren’t hurting as much as other things.” — Laura B.

“All the bills have to be paid. Need gas to get back and forth to work, which leaves less money for groceries and entertainment type things.” — Marlene R.

“We live in Medina but my husband and I both work in Kerrville, so we carpool, driving one vehicle as opposed to two. We’ve converted one of our closets into an additional pantry and have begun stocking it.’ — Ribar M.