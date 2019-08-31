Kerrville, Ingram and Kerr County government offices will close Monday in observance of Labor Day.
The facilities closing include every office in the Kerr County Courthouse, both Ingram and Kerrville city halls, the West Kerr Annex and the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library.
Kerrville city parks and facilities will remain open, including the park headquarters office at Kerrville-Schreiner Park.
Offices will reopen on Tuesday during regular business hours.
The Kerr County Commissioners’ Court meeting, which would normally be held on Monday in a first-floor courtroom at the courthouse, is scheduled instead for 9 a.m. Tuesday. An agenda for that meeting is available at co.kerr.tx.us/commcrt/agenda/2019.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Labor Day is observed on the first Monday in September and was a creation of the labor movement. It is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers.
County elected officials remind residents to be safe and responsible in their celebrations over the holiday weekend, particularly if traveling, a press release said. Even though there was spotty rainfall earlier in the week, there remains a ban on open-flamed, outdoor burning — including campfires — in all of Kerr County.
For more information, contact Kerr County Public Relations Director Lisa Walter at 830-792-2288; City of Kerrville Public Information Officer Stuart Cunyus at 830-258-1116; or Ingram City Hall at 830-367-5115.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.