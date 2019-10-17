We don’t have a lot to talk about the next few days. High pressure keeps the local area dry through the upcoming weekend.
We trend slightly above average by Friday afternoon as winds return to the south. Partly to mostly sunny skies are in the forecast. Highs warm into the lower and middle 80s. Southerly winds average 10 to 15 mph.
Clouds may increase late Friday night after midnight. This will provide warmer overnight lows around 60 degrees. Patchy low clouds start the day off Saturday, but it becomes mostly sunny and hot during the day. Highs end up around 90 degrees Saturday. Winds become north behind a weak frontal boundary.
It will be slightly cooler Saturday night with low temperatures ranging from 54 to 58 degrees. Winds remain north at less than 10 mph overnight.
The Saturday cold front only brings minimal cooling Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.
A stronger frontal system arrives late Sunday night into Monday with a few showers and storms possible along the cold front.
Highs Monday top out near 80 degrees. We should see lows in the 40s Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
