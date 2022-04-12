The huge demand from law enforcement agencies for Kerr County’s phone-hacking capabilities has Sheriff Larry Leitha wanting to have an even more formidable digital forensics lab with the help of other agencies.
Inspecting cell phones has become an everyday part of police work, but the equipment needed to do so is expensive, as are the annual software license fees. The county already has obtained well over $100,000 worth of training and equipment, with a lot of help from the U.S. Secret Service, but a key piece of software — Leitha declined to publicly disclose which one for security reasons — is needed. He said this software would make searching cell phones faster and, with other agencies’ help, cheaper. But the software license fee is $45,000 per year. The sheriff’s office can obtain the same service for free from the U.S. Secret Service, but there’s a waiting list absent an imminent risk to life. Obtaining the same service from a private company would cost about $2,000 per phone, according to Leitha and his command staff.
