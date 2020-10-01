A 28-year-old Fredericksburg woman arrested by a state trooper earlier this year for driving drunk and allegedly causing a wreck with a child in the vehicle has avoided jail but is now a felon.
During a hearing with 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III on Sept. 24, Natasha Nicole Barrera pleaded guilty to DWI with a child passenger. Pattillo convicted her, sentenced her to five years probation, suspended her driver license for 180 days and fined her $1,500. He also ordered her to pay $412.50 for a court-appointed attorney, Melinda Luna.
