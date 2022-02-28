Land-clearing for a Lower Colorado River Authority project on FM 479 has resulted in fresh road-building materials the county will use to offset skyrocketing construction costs, officials said Monday.
“They’ve got some sort of recycler up there where they’re cleaning stuff, and it has material that, for them, it’s spoil, and they're using the state's storage area off of Interstate 10 and 479,” said Kelly Hoffer, Kerr County Road and Bridge administrator, during a Monday commissioners court meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.