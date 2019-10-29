A local author will offer a free presentation entitled "Life Stories of Texans" in downtown Kerrville this weekend.
John Aceti has written several books telling the stories of countless men and women who moved to Texas and what motivated them to move. He'll lecture at theKerr Regional History Center at 1 p.m. Saturday. Free refreshments will be provided.
"The public is encouraged to attend the lecture and learn what has drawn others to this part of the world to gain a better appreciation for what Texas has to offer," states a press release from the city of Kerrville.
The Kerr Regional History Center is at 425 Water St. on the campus of Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library. The center serves as a repository for regionally significant, historical and genealogical collections, and is a research center open to all.
For more information, contact the library reference desk at 830-258-1274 or visit the library’s website at www.bhmlibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.