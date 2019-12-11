A 19-year-old Kerrville man who pleaded guilty in felony court to strangling his grandmother with a cellphone charger cord a year ago was given probation recently on the condition that he stay on his prescribed psychiatric medication.
The man, who isn’t being identified to protect the woman’s identity, underwent a court-ordered examination this year to determine whether he was mentally competent to stand trial. He was deemed competent in May, but it’s not clear why; the contents of the examination were sealed by the 198th District Court.
The man pleaded guilty before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. in the Kerr County Courthouse last Wednesday. According to prosecutors, his parents and grandmother supported the two-year probation agreement, which also allows the man to avoid a felony conviction and possible incarceration if he adheres to the terms.
One of the probation conditions is that the man abstain from possessing firearms, which also means he’s not allowed to know the whereabouts of the key to the gun safe at his parents’ house where he lives, said Stephen Harpold, assistant district attorney. The man’s defense attorney said the man’s prescribed medication also is under lock and key, and his mother is helping him stay on it.
At last Wednesday’s hearing, Emerson was advised the man had gainful employment and had obtained a high school diploma.
“Make sure you take your meds — that’s paramount,” Emerson said.
The man also must complete a Life Training Institute program and must undertake all treatment recommended by Mental Health Developmental Disabilities Center-Hill Country.
“You’re a young man and you have a bright future ahead of you,” Emerson said at the end of the hearing. “Good luck to you.”
