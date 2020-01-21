In celebrating a lasting legacy — a dream that manifested much of itself into reality — it’s important to also remember the dreams of those in the present, too. That’s what Charles Purnell said at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Luncheon on Monday.
“We all will be free one day, but it takes not only Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream, but ... a dream of our own to be able to establish that,” Purnell said. “Keep the dream alive, don’t let the dream die, but also, you dream too, and I promise you we’ll make this a better world.”
A retired pastor of the United Methodist Church’s Sanford Chapel in San Antonio, Purnell remembers King’s famous speech, “I Have a Dream,” and how things have changed since.
“I see where he says that one day, little black boys and little black girls and little white boys and little white girls will walk hand in hand down the street,” Purnell said. “I cannot believe it’s happening.”
Many people hold that speech close to their heart, including Evelyn Shields, who attended the luncheon.
“(King) was one of the most wonderful people that we could have ever wanted,” Shields said.
When it comes to having one’s own dream, Purnell gave an anecdote: the account of a mid-20th century person who came to the city after a lifetime in a rural area. The person was shocked to find separate water fountains for “white people” and “colored people.” The man tried water from both fountains multiple times and found the water tasted the same.
“He says, ‘I was just trying to see if it tasted any different than the water that comes out of the white fountain,’” Purnell said. “That’s a story that the whole world needs to hear. We all might be here, we all might be there, but we elect to make the differences that we want to see in our lives.”
There is definitely still work left to do and more dreams to pursue, Purnell said.
“We find that there is deficiency also in some of the areas in which (King) dreamed about,” Purnell said. “What the world needs now is love. With this faith we will be able to work together, to pray together, to struggle together, to go to jail together, to stand up for freedom together, knowing that we will be all free one day.”
