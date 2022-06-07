Twanda Brown, left, takes the oath of office to serve on the Ingram City Council on Tuesday, at city hall, as Councilman Rocky Hawkins, center, looks on. Administering the oath is City Secretary Geraldine Rodriguez.
Twanda Brown was sworn in Tuesday to serve on the Ingram City Council, replacing Bridget Dale.
Dale was elected in May 2021 and resigned last month shortly after the council issued certificates of election to the three winners of last month’s council election. Bill Warren also resigned from the council. Warren, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor last month, has not been replaced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.