The Hill Country Youth Event Center was filled with a tremendous amount of fluffiness, friendly pink tongues and wet noses on Thursday as the Hill Country Cluster of Dog Shows began its second day.
The show on Thursday featured all types of breeds and was hosted by the Greater Kerrville Kennel Club’s American Kennel Club.
It brought in competitors from all across the U.S. and even from other countries, including Elias Mada of Mexico who brought his Pomeranian, Chase. He said he came through Kerrville because it was on his way to Kentucky, and it was a good opportunity to earn some points toward a championship.
“I like to show my own dogs,” Mada said while brushing his furry friend. “I really like (Pomeranians) because they don’t bark a lot and they are good in small spaces. They are really clean.”
Others hailed from Kansas or Colorado, such as Bill Stewart, who was showing his Samoyed, a particularly fluffy, friendly and high-energy dog. Stewart said Samoyeds are sledding and herding dogs from the Siberian peninsula.
Stewart’s pup, who is 11 months old, did not place this time — likely because he was especially energetic during the show. But Stewart wasn’t bothered and said his visit to Kerrville has been nice.
“Kerrville looks like a great little town,” Stewart said. “I saw all these seafood restaurants, and I want to try all of them.”
Dog shows give the opportunity to make friends with other dog owners and to see old friends. Randy Ham from San Antonio and Beth Lenoski, of Colorado, have both been showing a rare breed, kuvasz, for decades and always enjoy meeting.
“It’s so much fun to come down and see everybody,” Ham said in answer to the question of his favorite part about dog showing. “(I like) the lunch plans we have afterward, the dinner plans and going out and talking, scheming our next show and next breeding program.”
“We love our friends,” Lenoski added.
Those who haven’t seen the dog show yet still have a chance to watch as the events continue through Sunday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. each day at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27.
Today will feature another all-breed show and a valley Belgian sheepdog specialty show.
Saturday includes a Meet the Breed event 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There will also be another all-breed show and four specialty shows for German shorthaired pointers, basset hounds, pugs and golden retrievers.
Saturday and Sunday also bring Good Citizen and Trick Dog trials. Lastly, Sunday has one more all-breed show.
