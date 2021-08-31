Victoria “Tori” Salas is the coordinating director of Interfaith Welcome Coalition and the featured speaker for the Tuesday, Sept. 7, luncheon meeting of the Hill Country Chapter of Texas Democratic Women.
The Hill Country Chapter Texas Democratic Women returns to luncheon meetings on Tuesday Sept. 7, with a program, featuring Victoria “Tori” Salas, coordinating director for Interfaith Welcome Coalition in San Antonio. Salas will speak about conditions for refugees and asylum seekers, primarily at the Texas border and in San Antonio. The luncheon meeting will begin at 11:15 a.m. at the Kroc Community Center, 201 Holdsworth Drive in Kerrville. The public is invited to attend.
With conditions changing every day at the Texas border as the federal and state governments and courts take conflicting actions, HCCTDW is fortunate to have a speaker who will provide the latest and most reliable information about the reality on the border and at San Antonio transportation centers, a spokesperson said in a release.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.