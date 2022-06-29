The third annual Bluebell Hills neighborhood Fourth of July parade will be Monday, July 4, starting at the corner of Jackson and Bluebell roads. From last year’s parade, riding their decorated bikes through the neighborhood are, from left, Brynlee Duckworth, Hallie Duckworth, Heidi Haas and Emily Peschel. (Times file photo/photo@dailytimes.com)
Residents of Bluebell Hills edition in northwest Kerrville plan to celebrate the Fourth of July again this year as they have done for the last two years: with a red, white and blue parade.
“What’s more American pie on the Fourth of July than a grand parade?” said Katy Kappel, chief coordinator of the event. “And every parade must have a celebrity. We have ours. We have our new mayor, Judy Eychner.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.