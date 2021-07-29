Spiking COVID numbers strain hospitals

As of Thursday, July 29, Peterson Hospital has reported 26 cases of COVID-19 admitted into the hospital. Hospital personnel are concerned about the spike in cases.

 Courtesy

As of Thursday, July 29, Peterson Hospital reported 26 cases of COVID-19 that have been admitted to the hospital, according to Infection Prevention Supervisor Pamela Burton.

While Peterson does not test for the different variants of the disease, Burton reported that health officials at the state level have said that 79% of the newly reported cases are of the delta variant.

